How Cate Blanchett Got ‘Properly Fit for the First Time’ Thanks to Chris Hemsworth’s Trainer: ‘It Was Horrendous’

Cate Blanchett came, she Thor and she conquered similar workouts endured by Ragnarok costar Chris Hemsworth.

The Oscar winner, 48, recently revealed that she got in the best shape of her life for the upcoming third standalone Thor film after teaming up with Hemsworth’s personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, during production.

“I got fit, I mean properly fit, for the first time. My job is very physical,” Blanchett told The Coveteur about portraying goddess of death Hela, who is the first female villain to appear in a Marvel movie.

“It was hideous. It was horrendous. It was a hardcore cardio and weights circuit, but it only lasted 20 minutes because he had to fit it in between scenes,” the star recalled of her intense exercises with Zocchi. “But it was great, I actually wanted to get up at six in the morning and work with him for 20 minutes before the kids woke up, if you can believe it. It sounds bizarre. I’m not doing that at the moment, but I really do want to get back to it.”

Raising four children and a busy work schedule doesn’t always leave room for a fitness regime.

“I thought, ‘I really want to stick to this,’ and of course as life tramples on, it’s been sporadic, but I really want to get back to that place,” Blanchett said. “It’s actually easier to do a little bit every day. … And the thing is, I’m like everybody — it’s so hard to start. But once you start doing a little bit, like walking to work, it actually gives you more energy so that’s what I want to change.”

Back in late 2016, Blanchett asked to work with Zocchi after being blown away by Hemsworth’s ripped physique on set.

“I was training Chris for Thor when Cate came to set and saw the shape Chris was in so requested me,” Zocchi told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph. “Cate was so good to work with … she would work her butt off and always trained hard. Cate plays the villain Hela and basically kicks everyone’s butts.”