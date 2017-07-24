How Carrie Underwood Stays in Incredible Shape: ‘Her Workouts Change Quite a Bit’

“#NoFilter” needed for Carrie Underwood‘s abs — they’re legit!

The country superstar enjoyed some lake time over the weekend and wowed fans with a photo of her ripped body in an orange bikini from her CALIA by Carrie Underwood line.

“Summertime is all about love…love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment! Get out there and relax! PS: #NoFilter,” Underwood, 34, posted.

It’s no secret that the mom of 2-year-old Isaiah is seriously dedicated to fitness — Underwood regularly posts about her workouts and hits the gym with trainer Erin Oprea.

But the busy singer doesn’t have to spend hours in the gym to look and feel great. Over the years she’s learned how to get the most out of her workouts.

“It just happens if and when it happens,” Underwood told PEOPLE in May. “I’ve gotten a lot better at doing what I can when I can, but also cutting myself a little slack. You have to!”

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Works Out with New Gym Buddy: Her Son!

“Now it’s like, ‘Okay, I have 20 minutes. What can I do in 20 minutes?’” she says. “I can go run for a little while, I can go do some tabata rounds, I can do something. Sometimes I’m like, my workout today is going be running around after my kid. If we’re going to go to the park, why not run there and push him in the stroller? Then I get a good cardio session to and from, and then he gets to play, so everybody wins.”

Oprea adds that Underwood is strong enough to handle heavy weights during her workouts.

“Carrie’s workouts change quite a bit, sometimes she goes heavier. But not always, some days we do no weights, and we do plyometric-based stuff like jumping and tabatas,” Oprea tells PEOPLE.

“It’s really fun to see her change over the years — I’ve known Carrie for nine years now. She’s a rockstar, and really, it takes hard works and discipline to reach your goals. Put those two together and you’ll hit it!”