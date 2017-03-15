Carnie Wilson Will Undergo Surgery to Remove Ruptured Breast Implants

Carnie Wilson is having to face her medical fears.

The singer, 48, revealed on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk that she will have to undergo surgery to remove her ruptured breast implants.

“I’m scared to say what I’m about to say,” she said on the show. “I have to have a surgery.”

Wilson explained that she originally got her implants put in after losing 150 lbs. as a result of gastric bypass surgery.

“Sixteen years ago I lost a bunch of weight, and I had a breast lift and an augmentation and the implants have ruptured now,” she revealed. “And so, I have to go have them taken out and face this reconstruction, which is really scary. I wasn’t sure if I was going to share it, but I am sharing it … it’s important.”

Thank you to @TheTalkCBS for letting me speak my truths. No one better to do it with than you wonderful ladies. I love you❤ — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) March 14, 2017

Wilson said she would not have chosen to get breast implants if faced with the same choice now.

“Today I wouldn’t have put them in,” she said. “I’m different now; I have different priorities.”

“This is scary, and I’m going to face this and I’m going to get over it,” she continued. “My mom said to me, ‘Carnie, this is going to be a little hurdle, a little bump, and it’ll all be in the past soon.'”