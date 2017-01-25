Professional Surfer Carissa Moore Talks Pre-Wedding Excitement and How She’s Staying Body Confident

World Champion surfer Carissa Moore is an excited bride-to-be.

The Red Bull athlete, 24, says when her longtime boyfriend Luke Untermann popped the question last year, she was surprised. Well, kind of surprised.

“We had been talking about it for a while, but he wanted to finish school first,” Moore tells PEOPLE. “It was a surprise that day. He had my sister distract me the whole day, and he decorated the whole porch. It was really sweet.”

Because Moore starts a tour in March, she has been getting as much planning done as possible.

“We actually just went wedding dress shopping, I have a wedding planner, we have a location and we printed out save the dates,” she says. “I’m trying to get a lot of things done before the tour starts!”

Last year, Moore revealed that she struggled with binge-eating as a teenager.

“I thought it was really important,” Moore says about sharing her story. “One of the biggest influences in my life is my dad. He always encouraged me to be real and honest. And one of the best ways to avoid people making assumptions about you is to just come out and say what is really happening. It’s powerful to be able to be vulnerable.”

Even though she’s overcome her eating disorder, she admits feeling confident in her body is still an ongoing process.

“I still have my down days and my up days,” she says. “Currently I’m a few pounds more than I would like to be, and sometimes I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Ugh it’s awful.’ But at the same time, the people that really love me still love me no matter what, and my body allows me to do amazing things.”

“My weight’s going to fluctuate,” she continues. “I don’t have to fit a specific mold to be beautiful. I’m beautiful every day, and it’s up to me if I want to be a few pounds here or a few pounds there. I just don’t put so much pressure on myself anymore.”

Moore is determined to stay level-headed and not become too obsessed with losing weight as her wedding date approaches.

“Of course I want to look fit and feel really good on my wedding day, but ultimately my fiancé loves me no matter what,” she says. “One of the best parts of our relationship was that we broke up for a year and we ended up getting back together at my heaviest. Just to know that he loved me at my heaviest, that’s pretty darn cool. It doesn’t matter to him. He’s going to think I look beautiful no matter what.”

“For myself, I want to just be healthy and look good. I’ll probably eat healthy and eat well and be active,” says Moore, who currently surfs up to five hours a day and also does three days a week of yoga. “I won’t take it too far, though!”