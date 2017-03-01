Busy Philipps Sweating Out Her Hangover Is All of Us

This article originally appeared on Health.com.

Hitting the gym after a late night out may be the last thing you feel like doing, but it can sometimes help — just ask Busy Philipps. Two days after she attended the Oscars with best friend Michelle Williams, the actress posted a video of her workout on Instagram story, which included a mini-trampoline class (ouch): “Jumping off my 2 day hangover!!!” she wrote.

The Freaks and Geeks star, 37, also did planks and mountain climbers, and noted, “All the tequila is draining from my body.” Judging by the sweat pouring from her face, it’s clear Philipps was giving her post-Oscars recovery her all.

But while a workout might help ease hangover pain, you can’t literally sweat out alcohol. (Sorry, Busy.) Exercise does trigger endorphins, however, which boost your energy level and mood — and could explain why you feel better after a sweat sesh.

Just remember that when you wake up with a hangover you’re likely a little dehydrated, so make sure you drinking plenty of fluids and try to take it easy. It’s better to go with a gentle workout than push for a PR.

For more tips, check out our guide to hangover remedies to find out what works and what doesn’t.