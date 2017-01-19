Bumble Dating App Bans User for Fat-Shaming His Date

Getting ghosted by an online date is something that unfortunately happens a lot — but rarely does a date add a line to their profile to fat shame you afterwards.

That’s exactly what happened to a Bumble user who shared her story with Elite Daily. A woman went on a dinner date with a 24-year-old Air Force pilot, and thought their date went well. However, when she followed up with him to try to arrange a second date, he didn’t respond.

“I normally wouldn’t think anything of it — that kind of stuff happens all the time. However, there’s a crazy coincidence that happened after he ghosted me that prompted me to submit this,” she told the site.

Shortly after she was ghosted, the woman noticed her date had created another Bumble profile that included a new — and insulting — addition to his bio: “Pleeeeease don’t be fat in real life.”

WATCH: Online Dating Tips from a Couple That Met Online

“I know it could have been about someone else, but the coincidence is a little sketchy to me,” the woman told Elite Daily. “So now, I want to publicly roast him for being a misogynistic pig. And by the way, I’m not actually fat. I can just squat, like, 200 lbs., so I have pretty thick thighs.”

An executive from the Bumble app, which differentiates itself from other dating apps by only allowing women to message men first, saw the story and decided to do something about it. Thanks to assistance from the Elite Daily writer, the app executive was able to track down the fat-shaming user and banned him from using the app.

Bumble’s guidelines state that disrespectful behavior is not allowed, and clearly they are serious about protecting their users from any shaming comments.

“We’re a very diverse community,” the guidelines state. “This means you should respect other people’s beliefs, interests and property while on Bumble. You should behave the same way on Bumble as you would in real life.”