People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Fitness & Health

Try This Vampire-Slaying Workout in Honor of Buffy's 20th Anniversary

By @GabyOlya

Posted on

Reebok

Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered 20 years ago today, and if you’re planning on binge-watching the 90s classic in honor of its milestone anniversary, try this workout to make you ready to slay as well as Sarah Michelle Gellar did.

Fitness professional and Reebok trainer Erin Bailey demonstrates these easy-to-do at home moves in the GIFs below — and yes, you can incorporate a stake if you so choose.

Anytime ‘Sunnydale’ or ‘Hellmouth’ is mentioned or seen do 5 squat punches.

Reebok

 

Every time you hear the wolf howl in the opening credits do reverse lunge kicks (3 on each leg).

Reebok

Every time Xander makes an awkward joke do 3 tuck jumps.

Reebok

Every time Buffy saves someone’s life hold a squat while doing upper cuts for 30 seconds.

Reebok

Every time the group convenes in the library do 5 standing knee crunches on each side.

Reebok

Each time Giles discovers something new do 5 plank leg extensions on each side.

Reebok

Every time Willow hacks a computer do one, twos for 10 seconds.

Reebok

 

Every time Cordelia insults someone do 3 squat side kicks on each side.

Reebok

Every time Spike says a sarcastic comment do 3 frog jump punches.

Reebok

Every time Angel says something cryptic do butt kicks for 30 seconds.

Reebok