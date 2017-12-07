Brooklyn Beckham Gets New Large & Painful Tattoo Following in Dad David's Inked Up Footsteps

Brooklyn Beckham is adding to his body art collection.

The 18-year-old photographer received a new piece of ink by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

The son of Victoria Beckham, had the tattoo artist etch an image of Cupid wielding his bow. Brooklyn had the cherub – which is synonymous with love and desire – inked across his chest, right where his heart is.

While a romantic placement, the sternum is a very painful spot to have a tattoo done and is rated as one of the most painful.

Dr. Woo shared the photo on his Instagram page on Wednesday, writing, “Fun one for BB 👼🏼🏹 thankz bud @brooklynbeckham.”

It seems Brooklyn is following in the footsteps of his famous father, David Beckham, who has over 40 tattoos on his body.

In April, the teenager got his first tattoo from famed tattoo artist Mark Mahoney of the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, who has previously inked his father, Lady Gaga and Johnny Depp.

“Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney,” Brooklyn captioned a black and white photo of the artist hard at work.

For his first one, Brooklyn decided to take inspiration from one of his father’s tattoos: a Native American wearing a traditional headdress. While the soccer star has the body art on his chest, Brooklyn opted to place the design inside his right forearm.

“Thank you so much Mark x just like dads,” Brooklyn captioned another photo.

Brooklyn has been busy visiting Woo. He’s added to his tattoo collection, getting a hyper-realistic camera inked on his inner left bicep, a very detailed eagle on his left hand and a compass to his left forearm.

He also went back to Mahoney to get a rose going up his left ribcage.