Watch Britney Spears Get Ripped While She’s Up in the Gym Just Working on Her Fitness

Wondering how Britney Spears gets that killer body of hers? Well, as the Fergie song goes, she “be up in the gym just working on [her] fitness.”

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the 35-year-old singer gave fans a behind-the-scenes view of her workout.

Dressed in a pair of black yoga pants and a purr-fit cat sports bra by Bombshell sportswear, Spears holds a barbell throughout her session. As she works through her curls and squat sets, her trainer cheers her on. At one point, the “Make Me” singer’s form is corrected — though from how the video is shot, it’s hard to see anything wrong.

The whole time, Fergie’s 2006 hit “Fergalicious” plays in the background — an iconic track to score any workout.

Spears isn’t the only one with a ripped body. On Jan. 13, she shared a steamy shirtless photo of her hot new beau, Asghari, as he hit the gym.

“Mad love for this one,” she tweeted.

The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, and have been inseparable—getting cozy at date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties, cuddling on New Year’s Eve and even sharing sweet photos of one another.

Though romance is in the air now, it was almost a missed connection. When they met on set, Spears didn’t think much of their initial conversation.

“We started talking about sushi and the things we like,” she told AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers recently. “[I said,] ‘We should go to sushi one day…yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s just do this and let’s do this,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the [shoot].’ So it wasn’t even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?”