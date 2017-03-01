Britney Spears Works on Her Fitness and Shows Off Her Taut Tummy Post-Gym

Britney Spears is getting “Stronger”!

The singer hit the gym for a tough workout with her trainer on Tuesday.

“Staying motivated,” Spears, 35, wrote, and added a muscle emoji.

Wearing just a sports bra, rolled up short-shorts, and a choker, she did step-ups and leg raises with a weighted bar.

After her workout, Spears posed against a white fence in front of farmland, and showed off her slim stomach and leg muscles.

“Blessed day,” she captioned the photos.

Staying motivated 💪 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Spears previously said gym time is a priority for her well-being.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she told Women’s Health. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”

Blessed day 💜💜💜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

And after having two kids, sons Jayden and Sean, she had to refocus her workouts.

“After I had Jayden, it was real easy for me to get back in shape,” she says in the interview. “But five years later, I started noticing changes in my body. My hips are a bit wider because I’ve had kids. So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key.”