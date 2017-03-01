People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Bodies

Britney Spears Works on Her Fitness and Shows Off Her Taut Tummy Post-Gym

By @julietmazz

Posted on

Britney Spears
Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears is getting “Stronger”!

The singer hit the gym for a tough workout with her trainer on Tuesday.

“Staying motivated,” Spears, 35, wrote, and added a muscle emoji.

Wearing just a sports bra, rolled up short-shorts, and a choker, she did step-ups and leg raises with a weighted bar.

After her workout, Spears posed against a white fence in front of farmland, and showed off her slim stomach and leg muscles.

“Blessed day,” she captioned the photos.

Staying motivated 💪

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Spears previously said gym time is a priority for her well-being.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she told Women’s Health. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”

Blessed day 💜💜💜

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

And after having two kids, sons Jayden and Sean, she had to refocus her workouts.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Shows Off New Swimsuit as She Showcases Slender Physique

 

“After I had Jayden, it was real easy for me to get back in shape,” she says in the interview. “But five years later, I started noticing changes in my body. My hips are a bit wider because I’ve had kids. So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key.”