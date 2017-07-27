Britney Spears Shares Workout Montage – Featuring a Bikini-Clad Handstand – to Show How She Keeps Her 'Body Strong'

Had a couple of weeks off… ha!! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!! There’s nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear 🦋🎀😉😉😉😉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

She looks good always without a doubt!

In a new Instagram video montage, hot mamma Britney Spears showed off her trim and toned physique while doing a series of workouts.

Spears started off the clip – which was soundtracked by Eve’s “Tambourine” – lifting weights outside in a sports bra and tiny shorts. Later in the video, the 35-year-old did some gymnastics moves, before hitting an indoor gym, and – at one point – doing an impressive handstand in only a bikini top.

Joked Spears of the video, “Had a couple of weeks off… ha!!”

” Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday,” she continued. ‘There’s nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear.”

Spears is a documented fitness fanatic, often teasing her intense gym sessions on Instagram – and showing off the results.

Back in 2014, the pop star highlighted how important working out is to her daily routine in an interview with Women’s Health magazine.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she said at the time. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”