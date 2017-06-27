Britney Spears is committed to getting “Stronger” — even when she’s traveling!

The singer is touring the globe for shows, but made sure to get in her usual workout ahead of her next performance in Hong Kong.

“Gotta get those workouts in, even on the road,” Spears, 35, captioned a video of her workout on Instagram. “Can’t wait for tomorrow’s sold out show in Hong Kong!!”

The superstar — and mom of two! — showed off her flat stomach in a sports bra and shorts as she ran through a muscle-building workout.

Spears started with upright rows, and then did sit-ups on a medicine ball and side planks, before ending with some body-bending back bridges.

Gotta get those workouts in, even on the road 😉 Can’t wait for tomorrow’s sold out show in Hong Kong!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

These days Spears is a fitness fanatic, and often shares photos from her intense workouts that show off her ripped body, and her incredible flexibility.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Is Making Us Jealous of Her Sunday Afternoon Hike

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she previously told Women’s Health. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”