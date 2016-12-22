Britney Spears Flaunts Toned Legs in Another Acrobatic Instagram

Oops she did it again!

Britney Spears once again showed off her incredible upside-down acrobatic skills in an Instagram she posted on Wednesday, in which she holds a partial-split handstand in what appears to be her at-home exercise room.

In the photo, Spears, 35, flaunts her super-toned legs while wearing gray athletic shorts and a pink sports bra.

“Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated,” she captioned the photo.

Spears posted another upside-down split photo on Monday, in which she holds a similarly impressive pose.

“Good morning!” she captioned Monday’s Instagram post. “May you all have a blessed day.”

The “Slumber Party” singer has talked about her love of exercise in the past.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” Spears previously told Women’s Health. “I don’t mind working out.”