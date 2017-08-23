Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!! 🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

How does Britney Spears get her incredible body? With an intense dedication to her workouts!

The singer shared a video of her sunny workout on Tuesday, when she got outside for yoga, dumbbell lifts and kettlebell swings.

“Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!!” Spears, 35, captioned the video on Instagram.

The pop star got her sweat on to one of her own songs, 2007’s “Hot As Ice” from her fifth album, Blackout.

Spears often shares photos and videos of her tough workouts on Instagram. The mom-of-two says sweating everyday is vital to her well-being.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she told Women’s Health. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”

Spears says having her kids, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, changed the way she approaches exercise.

“After I had Jayden, it was real easy for me to get back in shape,” she says in the interview. “But five years later, I started noticing changes in my body. My hips are a bit wider because I’ve had kids. So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key.”