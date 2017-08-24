Britney Spears Is ‘Staying Focused’ as She Shows Off the Results of Her Killer Outdoor Workout

Britney Spears continues to be the ultimate #Fitspo – and it looks like it’s thanks to her concentration!

The 35-year-old pop singer shared yet another jaw-dropping gym selfie on Thursday, this time giving fans her key to making it through all those workouts she does to sculpt her perfectly toned body.

“Staying focused,” Spears captioned her shot — which showed the “Work Bitch” singer standing in front of a gym mirror in a pair of red short-shorts and grey tie-dyed halter top, her killer abs on full display.

Her message comes a day after Spears posted a video of her outdoor workout — documenting a sunny circuit of yoga poses, dumbbell lifts and kettlebell swings.

“Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!!” she wrote.

"Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!!" she wrote.

Spears previously said having her kids, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, changed her approach to exercise.

“After I had Jayden, it was real easy for me to get back in shape,” she told Women’s Health . “But five years later, I started noticing changes in my body. My hips are a bit wider because I’ve had kids. So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key.”

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” Spears added. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”