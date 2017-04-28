Britney Spears Stands on Boyfriend Sam Asghari’s Shoulders Showcasing Her Incredible Physique

Britney Spears is celebrating spring!

The pop star took to Instagram to share a video of her incredible physique and physical strength as she held herself up while on her boyfriend Sam Asghari‘s shoulders with the caption, “Isn’t spring great.”

Isn't spring great 😉😉😉😉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

“Ready?” Asghari can be heard asking Spears.

“Yeah,” she says.

“Go,” he tells her, as she settles her weight and slowly straightens in the air.

Asghari, 23, also posted the video to his Instagram page, writing, “Ready? Go…”

Spears, 35, has taken advantage of the recent seasonal changes, enjoying more time at the beach or by the poolside with her family members.

Spears and Asghari’s romance blossomed after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot, but it was nearly a missed connection. The Princess of Pop dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January radio interview.

These days, they’ve been inseparable — getting cozy at date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties, cuddling on New Year’s Eve and enjoying a $30 million Airbnb mansion together on Valentine’s Day.