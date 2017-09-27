Britney Spears Shows Off Her Insane Abs in Teeny White Bikini Top

Britney Spears had fans saying “Ooh La La” on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a sizzling selfie that showed off her insane abs and chiseled physique.

The 35-year-old singer posed for the camera in a teeny white bikini top and low-cut blue shorts, pulling her bottoms down a little bit with her thumbs to make sure her hip-tattoo was on full display.

Letting her hair hang casually over one shoulder, Spears looked relaxed as can be as she stared into the lens. She captioned the stunning new picture with a series of lipstick and high heel emojis.

While Spears has been on hiatus from her Las Vegas residency, she’s been keeping up her fitness. Spears is dedicated to her workouts, constantly sharing videos of sweat sessions and intense routines.

Spears previously told Women’s Health that having her sons — Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11 — changed her approach to exercise.

“After I had Jayden, it was real easy for me to get back in shape,” she told Women’s Health. “But five years later, I started noticing changes in my body. My hips are a bit wider because I’ve had kids. So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key.”

Now, she works out for her body, but also for her mental health.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she said at the time. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”