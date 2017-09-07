Britney Spears is getting “stronger” every day — and treating fans to another glimpse of her gym prowess.

The 35-year-old pop star showed off her strength and flexibility in a new Instagram video, in which she pops herself into a handstand against the wall before striking an impressive pose.

“Life is actually better upside down,” Spears captioned the post.

The singer’s #Fitspo is all over her social media feed, whether she’s sweating it outside or breaking for selfies mid-split. Spears even includes her boyfriend Sam Asghari in her active lifestyle, sharing photos of them hiking for his 23rd birthday and of her standing on his shoulders in the pool.

Life is actually better upside down 👠💕👛🎀👙💃🏼💃🏼👙 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Gives Us Major Body Goals In New Social Media Posts

Spears previously said having her kids, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, changed her approach to exercise.

“After I had Jayden, it was real easy for me to get back in shape,” she told Women’s Health. “But five years later, I started noticing changes in my body. My hips are a bit wider because I’ve had kids. So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key.”

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” Spears added. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”