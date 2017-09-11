Britney Spears Shares Another Intense Workout Routine — and Her Pump-Up Jam

Britney Spears is always documenting her sweat sessions on social media, but a workout is nothing without the perfect playlist.

The pop star, 35, shared a montage of an outdoor arm workout combined with some exercises on a yoga mat in the gym to Instagram on Sunday. The video was set to JAY-Z‘s song “BBC,” which features a reference to Spears’ famous “Britney, bitch” lyric.

“When this song came out, I lost my mind like a little kid!!!” the singer captioned the post. “I fangirled and cried!!”

Spears donned a pink sport bra and purple shorts that showed off her toned abs before sporting a grey top for her indoor workout.

Spears is a documented fitness fanatic who gives fans a peek into her intense gym sessions – and showes off the results on Instagram. It’s not rare to see her breaking for selfies mid-split to doing an impressive handstand in only a bikini top when browsing her social media feed.

The singer even includes her boyfriend Sam Asghari in her active lifestyle, sharing photos of them hiking for his 23rd birthday and of her standing on his shoulders in the pool.

Spears previously said having her sons — Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10 — changed her approach to exercise.

“After I had Jayden, it was real easy for me to get back in shape,” she told Women’s Health . “But five years later, I started noticing changes in my body. My hips are a bit wider because I’ve had kids. So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key.”

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” Spears added. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”