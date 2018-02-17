Britney Spears Shows Off Her Impressive Leaping Skills as She Breaks Her Personal Record

Leapin’ lizards!

Britney Spears announced to her followers on Saturday that she had recently broken one of her own personal records — for leaping as high into the air as possible.

“I posted my leap over a year ago and had to see if I could go higher… well… I did!!!” the 36-year-old excitedly wrote on social media alongside the impressive photographic proof.

Although ever the perfectionist she added, “But I really should take a ballet class.”

Spears had previously commented on her leaping abilities in September 2016, telling her followers that she had been “kinda bored” and “wanted to see if I could still do a leap.”

“It’s not perfect but not too shabby either 😂😂😂,” she wrote alongside the photo.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Stands on Boyfriend Sam Asghari’s Shoulders Showcasing Her Incredible Physique

Earlier this month, the songstress returned to the gym after taking a brief hiatus from toning her physique to spend more time with her family.

Sharing a video of herself moving her way through a variety of body weight exercises while holding two hand weights, the singer shared that she was “Gearing up for summer.”

And just because she could, Spears ended the video in a split while flashing the camera a dazzling smile.

Gearing up for summer!!! ⭐️🎀⭐️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

RELATED: 26 Times Britney Spears Was the Fitness Hero We Needed

The singer’s return to the gym came less that two weeks after she said she needed a break from her workouts.

“I love cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn’t good,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

Britney Spears/Twitter

Instead, she’s been skipping some of her workouts to spend time with her two sons, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.

“It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!” Spears said.