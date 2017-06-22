Bodies

14 Times Britney Spears Was the Fitness Hero We Needed

Britney is a hero among us

WHEN SHE PRETENDED SHE WAS STARRING IN A MUSICAL

Whoever said you need a gym to stay fit clearly hasn't witnessed Britney's moves while on vacation in Thailand.

WHEN SHE STOOD ON HER BOYFRIEND'S SHOULDERS

Proof Britney has zero qualms about showing off her super-toned bod: She's so confident that standing on boyfriend Sam Asghari's shoulders during a pool day and filming the whole thing for Instagram is NBD.

WHEN SHE LIFTED A BARBELL WHILE LISTENING TO 'FERGALICIOUS'

The only thing that make curls and squats a little easier? Blasting Fergie's 2006 hit at the gym.

WHEN SHE DID HER MORNING STRETCH

And showed off how flexible she really is.

… AND (OOPS!) DID IT AGAIN

Our jaws will never not be on the floor when Brit practices her moves.

WHEN SHE WENT TO TOWN ON PUSH-UPS

This guy had no chance: No one challenges Queen Brit and comes out on top.

WHEN SHE WENT HIKING LIKE IT WAS NBD

While we'd unwind with a Netflix binge sesh, Britney uses her downtime to go hiking … before jumping into another string of Vegas performances.

WHEN SHE MULTI-TASKED AT THE GYM

Walking on the treadmill while lifting weights after a cheat meal at the Cheesecake Factory? Get you a girl who can do both.

WHEN SHE WAS SO CLOSE TO NAILING HER HANDSTAND

And we have no doubt the singer-songwriter will reach her goal.

WHEN SHE CASUALLY SHOWED OFF HER ABS

Mirror selfies = the new way to humblebrag about your rock-hard tummy.

WHEN SHE DID A SPLIT WITH HER LITTLE HELPER

Isn't she lucky? Britney has a squad on the big stage and at the gym.

WHEN SHE SHARED HER ANTI-BULLYING MESSAGE & ABS AT THE SAME TIME

Spreading good vibes while defining #abgoals? Phenomenal.

WHEN SHE BECAME A PART-TIME YOGA INSTRUCTOR

Okay, not really … but this move is on-point enough to fool the most seasoned of yogis.

WHEN SHE SAVED HER MOM DURING A HIKING TRIP

Because she's cool and strong like that.

