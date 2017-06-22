Bodies
14 Times Britney Spears Was the Fitness Hero We Needed
Britney is a hero among us
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 14
WHEN SHE PRETENDED SHE WAS STARRING IN A MUSICAL
Whoever said you need a gym to stay fit clearly hasn't witnessed Britney's moves while on vacation in Thailand.
2 of 14
WHEN SHE STOOD ON HER BOYFRIEND'S SHOULDERS
Proof Britney has zero qualms about showing off her super-toned bod: She's so confident that standing on boyfriend Sam Asghari's shoulders during a pool day and filming the whole thing for Instagram is NBD.
3 of 14
WHEN SHE LIFTED A BARBELL WHILE LISTENING TO 'FERGALICIOUS'
The only thing that make curls and squats a little easier? Blasting Fergie's 2006 hit at the gym.
4 of 14
WHEN SHE DID HER MORNING STRETCH
And showed off how flexible she really is.
5 of 14
… AND (OOPS!) DID IT AGAIN
Our jaws will never not be on the floor when Brit practices her moves.
6 of 14
WHEN SHE WENT TO TOWN ON PUSH-UPS
This guy had no chance: No one challenges Queen Brit and comes out on top.
7 of 14
WHEN SHE WENT HIKING LIKE IT WAS NBD
While we'd unwind with a Netflix binge sesh, Britney uses her downtime to go hiking … before jumping into another string of Vegas performances.
8 of 14
WHEN SHE MULTI-TASKED AT THE GYM
Walking on the treadmill while lifting weights after a cheat meal at the Cheesecake Factory? Get you a girl who can do both.
9 of 14
WHEN SHE WAS SO CLOSE TO NAILING HER HANDSTAND
And we have no doubt the singer-songwriter will reach her goal.
10 of 14
WHEN SHE CASUALLY SHOWED OFF HER ABS
Mirror selfies = the new way to humblebrag about your rock-hard tummy.
11 of 14
WHEN SHE DID A SPLIT WITH HER LITTLE HELPER
Isn't she lucky? Britney has a squad on the big stage and at the gym.
12 of 14
WHEN SHE SHARED HER ANTI-BULLYING MESSAGE & ABS AT THE SAME TIME
Spreading good vibes while defining #abgoals? Phenomenal.
13 of 14
WHEN SHE BECAME A PART-TIME YOGA INSTRUCTOR
Okay, not really … but this move is on-point enough to fool the most seasoned of yogis.
14 of 14
WHEN SHE SAVED HER MOM DURING A HIKING TRIP
Because she's cool and strong like that.
