Flipping Fantastic! Britney Spears Shows Off Her Gymnastics Skills in a New Workout Video

Will Britney Spears make the 2028 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team?

The singer certainly has the skills, as she shows off in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday. Spears, 35, hit the gym Monday to work on her handstand walks, cartwheels and back handsprings.

“Fun day yesterday at gymnastics!” she wrote. “So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028 … already getting in the spirit.”

While Spears likely won’t land one of the coveted spots on the Olympic team, it’s clear that she’s keeping up her fitness. Spears is dedicated to her workouts, and is constantly sharing videos of her intense routines.

Spears previously told Women’s Health that she works out for her body, but also for her mental health.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she said at the time. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”