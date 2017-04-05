See Britney Spears Working Hard on Her Fitness (Again!) Even if She'd Rather Be Doing This

Fitness is life — just ask Britney Spears!

The 35-year-old star is no stranger to an intense workout — and has a killer body to show for it — but while going hard in a recent sweat session, Spears revealed that there’s one thing she’d rather be doing.

“Training keeps me motivated and inspired … but I’d rather be dancing😉💃🏾,” Spears wrote alongside a recent Instagram video of the workout.

The mom of two took to the workout session in a bikini top and black sweatpants, and Spears isn’t shy about showing off the fit physique she’s worked so hard to achieve.

Last month, the “Toxic” singer showcased her amazing body in a sultry Instagram video of herself laying on a sandy beach.

In possibly her most fierce habit, Spears sometimes takes to the hallway of her mansion to model several outfits, sometimes even asking, “Option 1 or Option 2?”

Although she often hits the gym, Spears has plenty of time to lace up her beloved dance shoes.

She currently performs in her Las Vegas residency, Piece of Me, at The Axis at Planet Hollywood. The high-energy show has grossed well over $100 million, Forbes reports.