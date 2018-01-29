Britney Spears Took a Break from Her Daily Workouts: 'Overdoing Anything Just Isn't Good'

Britney Spears may be a workout junkie, but even she needs a break from time to time.

The singer, 36, said that taking time off from hitting the gym can be healthy.

“I love cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn’t good,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

Instead, she’s been skipping some of her workouts to spend time with her two sons, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.

“It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!” Spears said.

Spears ended her four-year-long Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31, before heading out on a much-needed vacation with her boys to Hawaii.

She shared photos from their trip on Instagram, including snaps of a beach day in a teeny-tiny yellow bikini.

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!” she captioned the picture.

Typically though, Spears is all about her workouts.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she said in 2014. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”