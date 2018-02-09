Britney Spears Returns to the Gym After Brief Hiatus: I'm 'Gearing Up for Summer!'

It may be winter, but Britney Spears is already getting ready for summer.

The 36-year-old pop star shared a video of herself at the gym on Thursday night, explaining in the caption that she was, “Gearing up for summer!!!”

Set to Spears’ song “Get Naked (I Got A Plan)” from her 2007 album Blackout, the video showed Spears moving her way through a variety of body weight exercises while holding two hand weights.

Her toned abs were on full display in a bright pink sports bra and polka dot pink short shorts. She accessorized her look with pink sneakers and wore her hair back in a tight ponytail.

Spears ended the video in a split, looking up at the camera with a smile.

The singer’s return to the gym comes less that two weeks after she said she needed a break from her workouts.

“I love cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn’t good,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

Instead, she’s been skipping some of her workouts to spend time with her two sons, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.

“It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!” Spears said.

Spears ended her four-year-long Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31, before heading out on vacation with her boys to Hawaii.

She shared photos from their trip on Instagram, including snaps of a beach day in a teeny-tiny yellow bikini.

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!” she captioned the picture.

Typically though, Spears is all about her workouts.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she said in 2014. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.