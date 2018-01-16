Bride Breaks Down Thinking About Her Wife-to-Be on The Perfect Fit

Bride-to-be Andrea Williams wants her wedding to be perfect after meeting her dream woman.

Williams is looking for a gorgeous gown for the big day at Haute & Co., a bridal salon for curvy women and the focus of PeopleTV’s new show, The Perfect Fit. As she tries on dresses, Williams starts crying as she thinks back on meeting her fiancée, Quinette.

“This wedding is special to me, because I endured some things prior to meeting my wife, and she said regardless of what happened, I’m going to always be your friend,” Williams recalls. “So she became the special person in my life, regardless of any obstacles thrown towards us, she never left. And everything that was meant to destroy us brought us closer.”

“I prayed for someone like my partner and I got her.”

Shannelle Armstrong-Fowler, the salon owner, starts to get teary as well.

“We’re going to slay all the way down. Because any woman that is special enough to have you in tears about the love that she has, deserves to see you looking your best coming through,” Armstrong-Fowler says.

Williams tells Armstrong-Fowler that she’s thrilled she found Haute & Co., which serves brides sizes 18 to 32.

“I’m happy, I’m happy I met you. I didn’t even know this existed, so I’m happy I’m here,” she says.

“I always put myself second to people,” Williams adds in an interview to the camera. “I put myself first today. I’m very happy I met Shannelle because she’s compassionate. She listened, and she can relate at that moment. It was me in the mirror, and I deserve to be happy too.”

