Women Get #BreastfeedingTattoos to Celebrate the Act of Nursing

Moms are celebrating the unique bond they share with their children during breastfeeding by getting tattoos depicting themselves in the act.
Using the hashtag #breastfeedingtattoo — which has over 400 posts on Instagram — women are sharing their ink, as well as why their tattoos are so meaningful to them.
“I’ve only been nursing my baby for three months but I’ve never been more in love with anything in my life,” wrote one mom. “It’s my favorite labor of love. I hope I can continue to nurse Liam until he decides he’s ready to wean.”
“In honor of my first year of motherhood and hitting our 1 year nursing goal,” wrote another mother about her decision to get her tattoo.
I've only been nursing my baby for 3 months but I've never been more in love with anything in my life. It's my favorite labor of love. I hope I can continue to nurse Liam until he decides he's ready to wean. Thanks @patschreader_e13 for immortalizing that beauty for me. #breastfeedingtattoo #normalizebreastfeeding
A curvy nursing mama on a curvy nursing Mama. 😍 I can't even describe how special this tattoo is to me. This frame compliments and completes it so perfectly. ❤ I've breastfed for 73 months (and counting) of my life. I love this dedication to that beautiful chapter of my story. ❤ #freshink #freshtattoo #momswithtattoos #breastfeedingtattoo #breastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeedwithoutfear
RELATED VIDEO: Celeb Moms Spill: The Ups and Downs of Breastfeeding
“I can’t even describe how special this tattoo is to me,” wrote another woman. “I’ve breastfed for 73 months (and counting) of my life. I love this dedication to that beautiful chapter of my story.”