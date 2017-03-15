Women Get #BreastfeedingTattoos to Celebrate the Act of Nursing

Moms are celebrating the unique bond they share with their children during breastfeeding by getting tattoos depicting themselves in the act.

Using the hashtag #breastfeedingtattoo — which has over 400 posts on Instagram — women are sharing their ink, as well as why their tattoos are so meaningful to them.

“I’ve only been nursing my baby for three months but I’ve never been more in love with anything in my life,” wrote one mom. “It’s my favorite labor of love. I hope I can continue to nurse Liam until he decides he’s ready to wean.”

“In honor of my first year of motherhood and hitting our 1 year nursing goal,” wrote another mother about her decision to get her tattoo.

In honor of my first year of #motherhood and hitting our 1 year nursing goal ❤ #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeedingtattoo #girlswithtattoos #tattoonumberten A post shared by Stephanie 🖤💋 (@gottalovedove) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Had my lady added and some more flowers♡ next is some more fillers and full on color 😍😍 #inkedmomma #breastfeedingtattoo #love A post shared by Sarah Prescott (@sarahashleyprescott) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Celeb Moms Spill: The Ups and Downs of Breastfeeding

“I can’t even describe how special this tattoo is to me,” wrote another woman. “I’ve breastfed for 73 months (and counting) of my life. I love this dedication to that beautiful chapter of my story.”