Breastfeeding Mom Shocked By Bride Who Asked Guests to Nurse in the Bathroom

Women are legally allowed to breastfeed in public and private in 49 states and the District of Columbia, but that didn’t stop one bride from informing her guests that if they had to nurse at her wedding, they were to do it in the bathroom.

A breastfeeding mom planned to attend the wedding of her husband’s best friend — until she found a special notice from the bride tucked into the invitation.

“To all our mommies who are breastfeeding, we are thinking of you; we are sensitive to the fact that you may need to breastfeed during our event, therefore we have designated an appropriate place for you to feed your baby so that you do not have to do so in public in front of our Family and Friends,” the notice said. “For your convenience, we are accommodating you with a comfortable and private area with chairs and baby blankets in the ladies’ room. We request that you use this area when you are breastfeeding. Thank you.”

The nursing mom, who prefers to remain anonymous, shared the story in the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook group. She explained that the bride has made snide comments about her breastfeeding in the past.

“We have had several arguments over ‘my’ breastfeeding ways and they have multiple times voiced that I need to go elsewhere to do that in ‘private!’ ” the mom said.

In fact, the mom, who has a 2-year-old and a 3-month-old, believes she was the only one who got this special note.

“I personally feel that I was the only person who ended up with this ‘note’ and when my husband opened the invitation and found it that’s exactly what he thought too,” she told Babble. “His best friend had previously said something about me not being able to breastfeed at the wedding to my husband way before this but I really and honestly didn’t think she would make it this big of deal.”

The mom wasn’t sure what to do — she had to attend the wedding, as her husband was the best man, but her options were either to bring her youngest child and nurse in front of the bathroom stalls, or ask a friend to wet nurse the baby, because she doesn’t take bottles.

She ended up leaving both kids with her friend, because, “I’m not going to be ‘shamed’ and pushed to a bathroom to FEED my child.”

“I still can’t see why a nursing mom is ‘banished’ to bathrooms or other areas unless she chooses to go there for HER and BABY comfort,” she said. “If I as a nursing mom has to go to a bathroom or other room to nurse then I think moms who bottle feed should have to go too.”