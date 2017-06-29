Breastfeeding Bride Is Captured in Poignant Photo

Before walking down the aisle, bride-to-be Beth Johnson had one last important duty.

As she sat for hair and makeup, Johnson breastfed her 4-month-old baby, a moment that was beautifully captured by her wedding photographer. In the shot, Johnson’s son George looks up adoringly at his mother.

“When you’re getting ready to get married, life with your beautiful children doesn’t stop,” photographer Jonny Draper wrote on Facebook alongside the image. Love this moment and thank you Beth for your permission to post this.”

He added: “Don’t get me wrong, I love a smoke bomb, some cool lighting, but real moments like this are why I love being a wedding photographer.”

In addition to baby George, the Manchester, U.K.-based Johnson is also mom to Bella, 3, with her now husband Chris Martin.

The black-and-white photo of her has now gone viral, racking up more than 100 shares and 4,000 likes.

“It’s blown my mind how well it’s been received, how many shares and likes it’s had and how many people have taken the time to comment on it,” Draper told the Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve been shooting weddings in Manchester and across the whole of the country for over 10 years and moments like this are what you are constantly looking for, and when you capture them and they are so well received, it just reminds you exactly why you do this job,” he said.

Johnson says the image holds a special place in her heart.

“I asked Jonny to take a picture of me feeding George as time passes so quickly and I wanted a keepsake to remember this special time in our lives and that moment on the day,” she told the Manchester publication. “He captured the moment perfectly and I will cherish this beautiful photo forever.”