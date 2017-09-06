Mom Donates Over 1,000 Ounces of Breast Milk to Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

After a Missouri mom was unable to breastfeed her son, she decided to donate the 1,040 ounces of breast milk she had stockpiled to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Danielle Palmer’s third son, Truett, was born with a congenial heart defect and had to get his nutrients from an IV at the start of his life.

“The first month of [Truett’s] life, he was unable to eat,” Palmer, 31, told Today. “All the milk I was pumping was going into the freezer.”

She continued pumping and freezing her milk through Truett’s eight surgeries, and ended up with over 1,000 ounces, which she estimates will be about 346 feedings.

Palmer had previously donated some of her breast milk to another local mom, so her son’s speech therapist, Nicole Edwin, suggested that Palmer send the rest to Hurricane Harvey victims.

“We’re very blessed and very grateful that we have an opportunity to share, and to use this to bring beauty to what we’ve had to go through,” she told St. Louis’ 9News.

Palmer also donated formula and bottles of water, and Edwin drove all of it to Dallas.

“I know there’s mothers who want to be able to feed their babies breast milk who can’t, and it’s better than it getting tossed out,” Palmer says. “If I could help alleviate some stress from some moms, than my job has been done.”