Women Who Have Beat Breast Cancer Walk the Runway at NYFW in Survivor-Created Lingerie Brand

Sixteen women who are battling or who have beaten breast cancer came together to show their strength and walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.

AnaOno, a lingerie brand created by breast cancer survivor Dana Donofree for women fighting the disease and those who are post-mastectomy, put on a runway show Sunday night.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to show that these inspiring women walking our runway are no different than any other woman walking New York Fashion Week, or sitting in the audience or even riding the subway or walking into your neighborhood coffee shop,” Donofree said in a press release shared with PEOPLE.

“We want to show that whether you have been diagnosed with breast cancer or have a genetic marker, have breasts or have none, have visible scarring or even tattoos in place of nipples, it doesn’t matter. You are still empowered, strong and sexy!”

AnaOno partnered with the non-profit #Cancerland, which offers support and services to women with breast cancer, and actress Mira Sorvino hosted.

“I am thrilled to lend my support to this event, as it shines a light on the exuberance of the women living with metastatic breast cancer and highlights the need for greater money and resources put into finding a cure for this insidious disease, the only kind of breast cancer that kills women, 40,000 a year,” Sorvino said.

A portion of the tickets were open to the public for purchase, and all of the money raised will go to help breast cancer patients through #Cancerland.

“To bring together these elements of women who have been transformed, who are willing to be exposed, on the world’s stage of fashion and beauty is to bring powerful, needed awareness that this disease is affecting all of us,” #Cancerland founder Champagne Joy said.