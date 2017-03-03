Breast Augmentation Remains Most Popular Plastic Surgery Procedure, with Facelifts on the Rise

Breast augmentation is the most popular cosmetic procedure performed in the U.S. for the second year in a row, with 290,467 patients opting for the surgery, according to new statistics released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Daniel Maman of 740 Park Plastic Surgery believes the surgery continues to be popular because “it caters to a very large percentage of the population, it’s one of the more readily available procedures, and the price point is affordable for many ($5,000 to $15,000 is the range),” he tells PEOPLE. “In addition, implant technology continues to improve significantly from year-to-year, making the procedures safer.”

The 2016 statistics show a 4 percent increase in breast augmentations from the previous year, which Maman attributes to an increase in knowledge and a decrease in the stigma surrounding breast enhancing surgery due to social media.

“We as providers have done a better job at informing patients about available options online and also through social media,” he says. “I also think social media has helped make plastic surgery mainstream to some degree, and patients are more open to discussing it.”

The ASPS data also found that facelifts have become more popular in the past year, reclaiming their spot in the top five cosmetic procedures along with breast augmentation, liposuction (235,237 procedures, up 6 percent from 2015), nose reshaping (223,018 procedures, up 2 percent from 2015) and eyelid surgery (209,020 procedures, up 2 percent from 2015).

Facelifts saw a 4 percent increase in 2016, with 131,106 facelifts performed in the past year.

“People are figuring out that facelifts are still more effective and can often be much more natural looking than 10 syringes of filler placed in the cheeks,” says Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Behrooz Torkian. “Surgeons are now better at providing superior techniques providing more natural-looking rejuvenation without the telltale pulled look or the scars of a facelift from a decade ago.”

The ASPS data also showed an uptick in the use of fat grafting, in which fat is harvested from one body part and placed into another body part, most commonly the buttocks and breasts. Breast augmentation using fat grafting increased 72 percent in 2016.

“It’s becoming more popular because the trends are veering towards less being more — especially when it comes to breasts,” Dr. Daniel C. Mills, president of The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, tells PEOPLE. “Fat grafting is perfect for correcting small defects or subtle asymmetry. Additionally, your body won’t reject its own tissue and to boot, it feels and looks like normal breast tissue. For women looking for subtle enhancement, perhaps one cup size, this can be an ideal option.”