Celebrity Bodies

Bradley Whitford Performs Impressive Leg Lift in Photo Taken by Amy Landecker: ‘Love Me a Flexible Man’

By

Posted on

Amy Landecker Instagram

Now that’s talent!

Actress Amy Landecker posted an Instagram photo of her boyfriend (and Transparent costar) Bradley Whitford lifting his leg to an impressive, gymnast-level height.

“Gotta say. Love me a flexible man,” Landecker, 47, captioned the photo of the 57-year-old actor, who is wearing sunglasses, a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, and is shown with one toned leg firmly placed on the ground and the other propped high up on a brick wall.

And talk about major fitness goals — the pose looks seemingly effortless for Whitford, who grins at the camera.

RELATED VIDEO: 4 Fitness Gadgets That Make Working Out Fun!

While Landecker gushes about her beau now — she began dating the West Wing alum in the summer of 2015 — she admitted that it took her a while to warm up to their relationship.

“I knew Bradley for a year before we dated and I kind of thought that he seemed like a cocky actor boy and I wasn’t really that interested,” she peviously told PEOPLE.  “Now I’ve learned that If I don’t like someone at first, that’s probably a sign that they’re perfect for me because my taste is so bad…so I was like, ‘Oh, see here it is! I didn’t think and now I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”