Now that’s talent!

Actress Amy Landecker posted an Instagram photo of her boyfriend (and Transparent costar) Bradley Whitford lifting his leg to an impressive, gymnast-level height.

“Gotta say. Love me a flexible man,” Landecker, 47, captioned the photo of the 57-year-old actor, who is wearing sunglasses, a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, and is shown with one toned leg firmly placed on the ground and the other propped high up on a brick wall.

And talk about major fitness goals — the pose looks seemingly effortless for Whitford, who grins at the camera.

RELATED VIDEO: 4 Fitness Gadgets That Make Working Out Fun!

While Landecker gushes about her beau now — she began dating the West Wing alum in the summer of 2015 — she admitted that it took her a while to warm up to their relationship.

“I knew Bradley for a year before we dated and I kind of thought that he seemed like a cocky actor boy and I wasn’t really that interested,” she peviously told PEOPLE. “Now I’ve learned that If I don’t like someone at first, that’s probably a sign that they’re perfect for me because my taste is so bad…so I was like, ‘Oh, see here it is! I didn’t think and now I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”