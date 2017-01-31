Boy Scouts Officially Welcome Transgender Children to Participate

The Boy Scouts of America will now allow transgender children who identify as boys to participate in their all-boy programs, according to the Associated Press.

A spokeswoman for the organization told the AP the decision was made based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

Previously, the Boy Scouts based gender identity on what was listed on a birth certificate; now they will accept whatever gender the child or parent lists on their scouting application.

The news comes on the heels of a controversy last month when 8-year-old transgender boy Joe Maldonado was asked to leave his New Jersey Boy Scout troop. His parents believed he was kicked out because he is transgender.

RELATED VIDEO: Warren Beatty Calls Transgender Son Stephen His ‘Hero’: ‘He’s a Revolutionary’

“I’m way more angry than sad,” Maldonado told the North Jersey Record. “My identity is a boy. If I was them, I would let every person in the world go in. It’s right to do.”