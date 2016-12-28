Boy Scouts Kick Out 8-Year-Old Boy Because He Is Transgender, Family Says

The family of an 8-year-old transgender boy says he was kicked out of his New Jersey Cub Scout troop because of his gender identity.

Joe Maldonado was born a girl, but has identified as a boy for more than a year. This, his family says, is the reason the Boy Scouts of America removed Joe, formerly Jodi, from Secaucus’ Pack 87 about one month after he joined in the fall, according to the North Jersey Record.

“It made me mad,” Joe told the publication. “I had a sad face, but I wasn’t crying. I’m way more angry than sad. My identity is a boy. If I was them, I would let every person in the world go in. It’s right to do.”

Effie Delimarkos, the communications director for the Boy Scouts of America, declined to comment on whether the Scouts have a written policy on transgender individuals, but told the Record in a statement that “no youth may be removed from any of our programs on the basis of his or her sexual orientation,” but added, “Gender identity isn’t related to sexual orientation.”

Joe’s mother, Kristie Maldonado, believes the parents of the children in the Cub Scouts pack are to blame for her son’s removal.

“Not one of the kids said, ‘You don’t belong here,’ ” Kristie said.

According to CBS News, the Boy Scouts of America offered an alternative co-ed program for the 8-year-old to participate in. However, Kristie told the news station she is not interested in the alternative, and wants the organization to apologize to her son.