Transgender Woman Asks the Botched Doctors to Fix Her Silicone Cheek Implants

As a transgender woman, Shauna Brooks was willing to undergo any plastic surgery to look more feminine — even from questionable sources. But now with cheek implants gone wrong, she needs the Botched doctors’ help.

Brooks says she had silicone injected into her cheeks to keep up with societal standards.

“When I was 14 years old, I started a black market hormone therapy. In the black urban community, the transgenders get silicone pumped in their cheeks, in their breasts and their ass,” Brooks tells Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif in this exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode.

But when she went back to the doctors to have them reshape her face, Brooks found out that she can’t have further surgery because of the silicone.

“Then I learned about facial feminization and I wanted to do it here in America. And when I told the doctors I had silicone in my face, he said no. That’s when I went to Thailand, and the doctors said, ‘I will saw your cheekbone,’ ” Brooks explains.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. That’s another dangerous procedure,” Dr. Dubrow cuts in. “There are so many good plastic surgeons in this country, and medicine generally is the safest that it can be anywhere in the world. So you should never go outside the United States for any surgical procedure.”

Plus, Dr. Nassif explains, the silicone likely caused permanent damage.

“Injecting anything permanent into any part of your body is a bad thing. Injecting silicone destroys the underlying tissue by causing a severe inflammatory response and becomes a chronic problem,” he says.

But Brooks says she needs some solution, as she’s experiencing problems with one of her cheek implants.

“As the year went on, this right cheek just would not stop [growing]. I think it’s too big,” she says. “When I smile, I think it’s just too big.”

Dr. Dubrow says it may be too hazardous to correct.

“We always wonder — at what cost, if we go in there,” he tells Brooks. “If there’s a hole here, right through bone of the skull, where important sensory nerve comes out, if you bugger up that nerve you can’t move. It’s dead, and there’s no going back.”

