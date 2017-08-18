7 of the Wildest Plastic Surgery Stories on Botched

Penny Brown

Brown went to the Botched doctors to correct scarring on her breasts from multiple augmentations, but Dubrow and Nassif are shocked by her waist. Using a waist trainer, Brown shrunk her torso from 38 inches to just 28.

“Penny’s got the highest breast-to-waist ratio I’ve ever seen,” Dubrow said.

Brown says she once got her waist down to 23 inches by wearing a trainer 23 hours a day and only eating certain foods, and plans to do that again.

“You have to eat very regular, small meals, and there are certain things you have to cut out of your diet like spicy foods, and anything carbonated, and all sorts of stuff like that,” she explained. “It’s like a lifestyle, but as long as you obey the rules of having squished organs.”

Nassif, though, is against using waist trainers.

“I don’t like the idea of waist training. I’ve read about so many complications in regards to lung problems, intestinal issues,” he said.