Woman Asks the Botched Doctors for a Butt Lift, Rib Removal and More to Look Like a 'Blowdoll'

Alicia Amira is on her way to achieving her goal of looking like a “blowdoll,” but she’s hoping that the Botched doctors can help her get there with a few more surgeries.

Amira, 27, explains to doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow that just two years ago, she was “really, really goth,” but she was “very fascinated by big boobs and long blond hair.” That interest led her to change up her look.

“I just started, one year ago, to transform myself. It’s called bimbofication,” Amira says in this exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Botched. “I don’t want to be an airhead, but basically what it is, is to look like a male fantasy. To have a bit of a blowdoll look.”

“I want to look like a f—doll, but I don’t want to be a f—doll. And I know that is very contradictory, but I feel like my body is a form of art.”

Amira says that so far, she’s just had her breasts enlarged “from nothing” to a larger size with 650cc’s of saline. But the procedure had a complication.

“I got an infection, which now the right boob is much harder than the other one,” she says.

And she has a long list of additional procedures she hopes Dubrow and Nassif can perform.

“A Brazilian butt lift, and a rib removal as well to [shrink] the waist,” Amira says. “I like the internal corset to always make the waist, like, slim. And bigger boobs.”

“At one point I even thought about sowing my fingers together because that would create like a doll hand,” she adds. “I don’t know how that would work.”

At that request, Dubrow just has two words: “Yeah no.”

