Many actresses struggle to maintain a career over decades in Hollywood, but Rena Sofer has defied the Hollywood odds. She’s been on sitcoms, dramas and, of course, soap operas. Her most recent gig has been playing Quinn Forrester for the last four years on The Bold and the Beautiful, which recently marked its 30th anniversary on the air.

“To be a part of a show that is very much also like a family, it’s just a wonderful experience,” the actress, 48, told PEOPLE at The Bold and the Beautiful 30th anniversary party at Clifton’s in downtown Los Angeles.

Acting for more than 20 years, Sofer is the first to make clear that she doesn’t do anything “crazy” to maintain her youthful appearance — nor would she want to.

“I kind of like aging, so I don’t want to stop it,” she shared. “I think I earn it.”

Sofer prefers aging gracefully over trying to inject, nip and tuck to look like a younger version of herself. “I also think that I really don’t like looking at women whose faces don’t move. It’s weird, and I don’t want to look like that. I want my face to move,” she insisted.

Not only does Sofer want to maintain her natural look, she says her kids wouldn’t be too keen on their mom trying to cling to her youth. “I have children who would kill me if I did anything to make my face not move.”

While Sofer isn’t going to be doing anything drastic to her look, she’s all about maintaining what she has. “I think good skin care is important,” she added. And just because she’s a celeb doesn’t mean she isn’t getting insider tips and tricks like the rest of us.

“My makeup artist on the show told me, from now on, if I don’t have makeup on to just use a hot washcloth, and just wash my face with that, which I think is brilliant.”

“And then I just use Cindy Crawford’s serum and moisturizer. Then at night, I use Ole Henriksen’s Pure Perfection. It’s a glycolic acid, and I’ve used it for years. That’s it. I’m really super simple about it.”