The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper Says He Is 'On the Mend' After He Suffered a Heart Attack 2 Weeks Ago

Bob Harper is on the road to recovery.

The Biggest Loser host, 51, shared on his Twitter account on Monday evening that he is healing after suffering a heart attack.

“As you’ve heard, I had a heart attack 2 weeks ago,” Harper posted. “I’m on the mend now and want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support.”

Along with his message of thanks, the fitness star shared a photo of himself in a hospital gown with wires connected to his chest while holding his rescue dog, Karl.

Harper was working out at a New York City gym when he collapsed, according to TMZ. The site reported that a doctor exercising at the gym performed CPR before Harper was moved to a nearby hospital, where he remained unconscious for two days. He was released from the hospital after an eight-day stay.

Harper told the site that his heart attack was due to genetics, and that his mom died from a heart attack.

The trainer and author became the host of The Biggest Loser in 2015 after being a coach on the show. NBC has not announced the next season of the weight loss reality show.