Bob Harper Opens Up About Surviving Heart Attack: It Was ‘the Scariest Day of My Life’

Bob Harper is speaking out after suffering a heart attack on Feb. 12 that left him unconscious for two days.

“I’ve been on an emotional roller coaster,” The Biggest Loser host, 41, tells TODAY. “I’ve had to work on my meditation and just really take care of myself in any and every way I can during this process. I try to stay positive.”

Harper was working out at a New York City gym when he collapsed and called the experience “the scariest day of my life.”

The trainer has been updating his fans on his recovery progress via social media. Harper has been sharing photos on Instagram of his heart-healthy Mediterranean-style meals, as well as sharing his return to working out.

In early March, Harper shared his disbelief that he had actually experienced such a traumatic event, and thanked his fans for their ongoing support.

“I just keep saying to myself, WTF!!? How did I have a f—— heart attack!!!?!?” he wrote on Instagram following a doctor’s visit. “I really appreciate all the love and support that all of you have given me. Thank you so much.”

For more from Harper, tune in Tuesday to Savannah Guthrie’s exclusive live, in-studio interview with the trainer on NBC’s TODAY.