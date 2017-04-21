Bob Harper Returns to the Site of His Heart Attack: ‘I Was Not Supposed to Die That Day’

Bob Harper had luck on his side the day of his near-fatal heart attack.

The Biggest Loser host and trainer went back to New York City’s BRICK gym, where he collapsed on Feb. 12, and met with the doctor, neurologist Nazen Shoirah, who saved his life — and had just happened to be visiting the gym for the first time that fateful day.

“It was your first time at this gym. That just blows my mind,” Harper tells Shoirah on the April 28 episode of Rachel Ray. “I was not supposed to die that day. I was not supposed to die.”

Harper — who has a history of heart disease in his family, including his mom who died of a heart attack — says that he had been feeling off before his heart attack, but ignored the warning signs.

“I had these dizzy spells early on, and I had just chose to overlook them. And it was the dumbest thing I have ever done,” he says. “I wasn’t listening to my body.”

The return to BRICK was emotional for Harper, after spending the last few weeks in recovery.

“It’s upsetting for me because this has always been the place that I love coming to, and now I’m kind of afraid. And I’m not used to feeling like that,” he says, crying.

“Working out has defined me in so many ways, and things are just different. Things are just different now.”

Harper says he doesn’t remember anything from that day, when Shoirah administered CPR and used an AED to keep him going before the paramedics arrived.

“The fact that he was already blue, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether he would make it or not,” Shoirah says.

“I’m just so thankful that you guys just went into that action mode,” Harper tells him.