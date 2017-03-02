Bob Harper Spends His First Night Alone Post-Heart Attack Cuddling with His Dog: I’m ‘#Lucky’

Wednesday night marked the first time Bob Harper was home alone after his heart attack, and The Biggest Loser host and trainer decided to spend some quality time with his rescue dog, Karl — and his couch.

“Tonight is my first night alone since I’ve been out of the hospital,” he wrote on Instagram. “I plan on catching up on TV and cuddling with KARL. #bestmedicine #heartattacksurvivor #lucky”

The 51-year-old suffered from a heart attack two weeks ago, PEOPLE confirmed on Monday, while working out at a New York City gym. According to TMZ, Harper was unconscious in the hospital for two days.

Harper has been updating his fans about his recovery on social media.

“Well I guess you all heard what happened. Two weeks ago yesterday I had a heart attack. I am feeling better. Just taking it easy. KARL has been a great nurse,” he posted Monday night. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support. It feels good to be cared about. I’ve been home for 8 days now. Again, THANK YOU SO MUCH!! I’m lucky to have such good friends and family to take care of me right now.”

He later shared a photo of all the wires he now wears to monitor his heart.

On the road to recovery. I’m required to wear these monitors to see what my heart is doing throughout the day. I feel like a robot from WESTWORLD,” Harper joked. “thank you all for your kindness. You have no idea how much it helps.”

Harper reportedly told TMZ that heart conditions are genetic in his family, and his mother died of a heart attack.