Bob Harper Completes Cardiac Rehab After Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Bob Harper recently reached a “BIG” milestone on his road to recovery after suffering a near-fatal heart attack earlier this year.

The 51-year-old Biggest Loser trainer and host recently completed rehab, just months after he collapsed on the floor of a New York gym.

“Yesterday was a BIG DAY in my recovery from my heart attack. I finished my cardiac rehab,” Harper captioned an Instagram photo on Thursday.

“It has been super important to me and also HUMBLING. All the support that I’ve been getting from all my IG friends helped me when it was tough so THANK YOU for all the love and support. 🖤🖤 #heartattacksurvivor.”

Yesterday was a BIG DAY in my recovery from my heart attack. I finished my cardiac rehab. It has been super important to me and also HUMBLING. All the support that I've been getting from all my IG friends helped me when it was tough so THANK YOU for all the love and support. 🖤🖤 #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@bobharper) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

In the sweet photo, a pink heart is drawn on a chalkboard decorated with “Rehab 36/36”.

Harper suffered the heart attack on Feb. 12 at New York City’s BRICK gym and later learned that he became sick due to high levels of a particle in his blood called Lipoprotein(a), which is a hereditary condition.

The fitness guru has said he only survived the massive heart attack because two doctors happened to be in the gym at the time.

Last Sunday was a BIG and super emotional day for me. Not only was I able to really do my first @crossfit workout again, I did it in the room where I had my heart attack AND I did it in the exact same spot where I went down into cardiac arrest. Thank you so much to Anthony and my good luck charm Sean for supporting me. @bricknewyork #heartattacksurvivor 🖤🖤 A post shared by Bob Harper (@bobharper) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Since the incident, Harper has documented his road to recovery on social media, sharing an Instagram video of his return to the gym.

“Last Sunday was a BIG and super emotional day for me,” he wrote alongside the clip of him exercising.

“Not only was I able to really do my first @crossfit workout again, I did it in the room where I had my heart attack AND I did it in the exact same spot where I went down into cardiac arrest.”