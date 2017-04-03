Bob Harper Calls Out Vegans Who Attacked Him for Eating Fish Post-Heart Attack: ‘No Room for Haters’

Bob Harper has “#noroomforhaters” after his heart attack.

The Biggest Loser host and trainer is fighting back against vegans who believe that his fish-heavy diet is going to give him another heart attack.

“To all the vegans out there that follow me and tell me that I’m gonna have another heart attack if I continue to eat fish, PLEASE refrain from posting those awful comments,” Harper, 51, wrote on Instagram. “They are just plain hateful and mean.”

“I will continue to do what my doctors feel is right for me in my situation so please just unfollow me instead. In the words of one of my best friends, you do you and I’ll do me. #heartattacksurvivor #noroomforhaters”

Harper, who suffered a heart attack on Feb. 12 that left him unconscious for two days, is focusing on a heart-healthy Mediterranean diet during his recovery.

The fitness guru is documenting the pescatarian meals he’s enjoyed throughout New York City in the past few weeks, from a whole branzino at Eataly to a vegan burrito filled with black beans and grilled tofu.

Since my heart attack, my doctors have suggested more of a Mediterranean Diet so tonight's dinner is branzino with Brussels sprouts and I started with a salad. #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

Today's lunch is a vegan lunch. A burrito loaded with veggies, black beans and rice with grilled tofu. Side salad and herbal tea. #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Since my heart attack, I've been seriously having to look at my diet and what I can tweak. Tonight is sushi. #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

“Since my heart attack, I’ve been seriously having to look at my diet and what I can tweak. Tonight is sushi,” Harper posted on March 14.

Harper previously said that heart problems run in his family, and his mother died of a heart attack.