People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
Oscars 2017
Everything you need to know and seeDon't Miss It

Bodies News

Biggest Loser Trainer Bob Harper Suffered a Heart Attack: Report

By @julietmazz

Posted on

Bob Harper
NBC/Getty

Bob Harper is in recovery after suffering from a heart attack, PEOPLE confirms.

The 51-year-old Biggest Loser trainer and host was reportedly working out at a New York City gym two weeks ago when he collapsed. A doctor exercising at the gym performed CPR before Harper was moved to a nearby hospital, where he remained unconscious for two days, according to TMZ. He was released from the hospital after an eight day stay.

The personal trainer, who has a series of workout DVDs and online programs on Daily Burn, along with his work on The Biggest Loser, said that his heart attack was due to genetics, and his mom died early from a heart attack.

RELATED VIDEO: Want Results? Three Exercises from Bob Harper Youve Gotta Try

 

Harper posted a photo of a candle on Instagram last Wednesday, with the caption, “My word of the day… LUCKY.”

My word of the day… LUCKY

A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on

Harper became the host of The Biggest Loser in Sept. 2015, ahead of the show’s 17th season. NBC has not announced the next season of the show at this time.

  • with reporting by PATRICK GOMEZ