Blogger Gabi Gregg Shows That Cellulite Is ‘Normal’ and Can Disappear Depending on Lighting

Gabi Gregg, aka GabiFresh, is showing that you don’t need miracle creams or plastic surgery procedures to get rid of cellulite — you just need good lighting.

The body positive blogger, 30, shared a video on Instagram on Monday from her swimsuitsforall campaign shoot, in which her cellulite seems to disappear and reappear as she walks up and down a mirrored runway in a black one-piece.

“Reminder that cellulite is normal and nothing to be ashamed of,” she captioned her video, adding that it “also depends on lighting! You can literally see mine ‘disappear’ as I walk out of a shadow here.”

Gregg collaborated with the swimsuit brand last year to help design swimwear that’s fashionable and accessible for women of all sizes.

“That’s always been my goal, to just make sure that people my size also have really cute options and not just the matronly, traditional things that we’ve had in the past,” she previously told PEOPLE.