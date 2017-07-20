Fashion blogger Callie Thorpe was thrilled to see that British Vogue had included her in an online roundup of the hottest bathing suit trends along with stars like Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss and more. But the excitement wore off when she found hundreds of body shaming comments tearing her apart.

Back on July 1, Thorpe, 28, excitedly posted on social media that she’d been included in the Vogue article.

“In a way, it was like a f— you to all the people who had mistreated me, and told me that I was fat and ugly and that I would never be anything, and to be featured in Vogue was such a huge deal,” she says in a vlog. “I was really proud of it, and I still am really proud of it.”

Recognizing that this was a big moment for the body positivity movement, Thorpe spoke with Yahoo! about the experience. But once that article came out, the comments section filled with “violent, abusive” posts about her body.

“They were just so awful,” Thorpe says, as she begins to cry, “that I couldn’t even get them out of my mind after I read them. There was 900 comments, and pretty much all of them were vile, like violent, abusive comments. It was just the worst thing I’ve ever read in the last five years that I’ve been blogging or doing anything on the internet. In the night I couldn’t sleep because of some of the stuff I read about myself.”

Well this is wild, I have been featured on Vogue with actual celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid no big deal 👀 vogue.co.uk/gallery/summer… A post shared by Callie Thorpe (@calliethorpe) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Thorpe acknowledges that it’s impossible at this point to have an online presence without dealing with criticism, and she’s put up with plenty of it in the past — but that doesn’t mean it’s okay.

“I’m kind of a bit tired of being the person who has to ignore, and forget about it, and accept it, when really the responsibility is on the person who is saying the violent things. And quite honestly, the responsibility lies with the media brand moderating its comments,” she says. “People shouldn’t be able to leave such violent comments. It was just so vile.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Poses Nude & Praises Her Mom for Teaching Her Cellulite Is ‘A Nonissue’

She adds that the comments are far more abusive for people her size.

“I often think, when I see people talk about the fact that body shaming happens to everybody, and it absolutely happens to everybody, but if you want to see some real, vile s—, take a look at how fat women are treated online. And especially fat women of color.”

“I’m f—— fat, yes I am, but does that mean that I’m less of a human? That I should die?”

Thorpe hopes that her vlog starts a conversation about what is appropriate online.

“I want you all to know I won’t be silenced by people like this, it won’t stop me helping women feel good about themselves and it won’t stop me speaking out,” she says. “I hope you join me in speaking out against this problem too.”

In honor of Thorpe’s message, PEOPLE is shutting off comments on this post.