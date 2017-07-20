Fashion blogger Callie Thorpe was thrilled to see that British Vogue had included her in an online roundup of the hottest bathing suit trends along with stars like Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss and more. But the excitement wore off when she found hundreds of body shaming comments tearing her apart.
Back on July 1, Thorpe, 28, excitedly posted on social media that she’d been included in the Vogue article.
“In a way, it was like a f— you to all the people who had mistreated me, and told me that I was fat and ugly and that I would never be anything, and to be featured in Vogue was such a huge deal,” she says in a vlog. “I was really proud of it, and I still am really proud of it.”
Recognizing that this was a big moment for the body positivity movement, Thorpe spoke with Yahoo! about the experience. But once that article came out, the comments section filled with “violent, abusive” posts about her body.
“They were just so awful,” Thorpe says, as she begins to cry, “that I couldn’t even get them out of my mind after I read them. There was 900 comments, and pretty much all of them were vile, like violent, abusive comments. It was just the worst thing I’ve ever read in the last five years that I’ve been blogging or doing anything on the internet. In the night I couldn’t sleep because of some of the stuff I read about myself.”
Thorpe acknowledges that it’s impossible at this point to have an online presence without dealing with criticism, and she’s put up with plenty of it in the past — but that doesn’t mean it’s okay.
“I’m kind of a bit tired of being the person who has to ignore, and forget about it, and accept it, when really the responsibility is on the person who is saying the violent things. And quite honestly, the responsibility lies with the media brand moderating its comments,” she says. “People shouldn’t be able to leave such violent comments. It was just so vile.”
RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Poses Nude & Praises Her Mom for Teaching Her Cellulite Is ‘A Nonissue’
She adds that the comments are far more abusive for people her size.
“I often think, when I see people talk about the fact that body shaming happens to everybody, and it absolutely happens to everybody, but if you want to see some real, vile s—, take a look at how fat women are treated online. And especially fat women of color.”
“I’m f—— fat, yes I am, but does that mean that I’m less of a human? That I should die?”
Thorpe hopes that her vlog starts a conversation about what is appropriate online.
Good morning everyone. This might not be the most cheerful of posts this Monday afternoon but I wanted to share something really personal and difficult with you all. On Friday I found over 900 violent, abusive comments on an article written about me. They were the worst I have ever read in the 5 years I have been putting myself online and trust me I have received a lot. I decided to share some of them and so many people were disgusted but equally were shocked that this goes on, that people are so hateful. I decided that in order to highlight the fact that this is happening that I would film a video talking about it in the hopes it will start some conversation about online abuse but especially online abuse against people with bodies like mine who are subjected to the most disturbing unimaginable abuse Please watch this, it's 19 minutes long and it was hard for me but it's important. I hope this starts some conversation on this subject and encourages some change of thought on the meaning of 'Trolls' and 'Haters' I want you all to know I won't be silenced by people like this, it won't stop me helping women feel good about themselves and it won't stop me speaking out. I hope you join me in speaking out against this problem too ❤️ Link to video is in my story, please subscribe because more videos will be coming from me regarding topics like this ❤️ To the #bopo community I hope you help support me by Sharing this video with your communities, we cannot let this go on any more #endonlinebullying #bodypositive #endonlineharassment #imtiredproject https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=G_E_zuEFXTQ
“I want you all to know I won’t be silenced by people like this, it won’t stop me helping women feel good about themselves and it won’t stop me speaking out,” she says. “I hope you join me in speaking out against this problem too.”
In honor of Thorpe’s message, PEOPLE is shutting off comments on this post.