Blake Lively on the Pressure to Lose the Baby Weight: 'You Compare Yourself to Other Moms'

After 14 months of hard work, Blake Lively recently revealed that she lost the 61 lbs. gained during her second pregnancy. But the actress said the toughest part of dealing with the postpartum weight isn’t the dieting and workouts — it’s comparing herself to other moms.

Lively was asked about how she lost the weight in an interview after the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week, and said she drew inspiration from her friend Emily Blunt, who is also a mom of two.

“This one,” Lively told E!, pointing to Emily Blunt beside her. “She was like just this size two months after birth and I think that that’s what’s so hard is that like you compare yourself to other moms.”

Blake Lively and Emily Blunt Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The mom of two — she has daughters James, 3, and Inez, 16 months, with Ryan Reynolds — said she’s excited to wear unique fashion styles after slimming down, but added that not all moms need to lose the baby weight.

“It took me 14 months, but I fit in PVC now,” Lively said, referencing the bright red trenchcoat she wore to the show. “But, it’s also okay if you don’t. If that’s not a priority or a goal of yours, then that’s fine, too.”

Lively shared a photo of her newly fit body on Instagram on Monday to celebrate her weight loss.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs. you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” Lively joked. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”