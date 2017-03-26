Blac Chyna Is Just 11 Lbs. Away from Reaching Her Post-Baby Goal Weight

Blac Chyna promised to bounce back after baby, and over the weekend she revealed that she’s just 11 lbs. away from her goal weight.

Four months after the 28-year-old reality star welcomed her first daughter, Dream Renée, with Rob Kardashian, Chyna proudly announced on Snapchat Saturday that she was down 51 lbs. since giving birth. The model peaked at 192 lbs. during pregnancy and is quickly nearing her goal weight of 130.

Chyna zoomed in to show off the 141.6 number on her scale before giving fans a closer look at her thin waist in a form-fitting green dress.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Despite looking forward to gaining weight during her pregnancy, Chyna is well on her way to achieving her weightloss goals. She’s been openly updating fans on her numbers, documenting her weigh-in sessions on social media.

During her pregnancy she charted her weight, telling fans she wanted to gain 100 lbs.

“Like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy,” she revealed in a Snapchat video in June. “I’mma tear it up, and then I’mma snap back.”

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

Chyna and her ex-fiancé Kardashian split in February after a year of volatile ups and downs.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the duo have been co-parenting their daughter — and while she is “giving pushback,” he wants dual custody of their child.

“They are still figuring things out but [Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” said the insider.